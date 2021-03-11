Ballots mailed Friday for Colorado Springs city council election

Ballots ready to be mailed. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ballots will be mailed out Friday for the April 6 municipal election in Colorado Springs.

Voters will be deciding on one ballot issue and six City Council races–one for each district. Each voter’s ballot will contain the specific city council district race for their address, as well as the ballot issue.

Voters must mail in their ballots or return them to a drop-off location by April 6 at 7 p.m. Visit www.ColoradoSprings.gov/Election for ballot drop-off locations, a sample ballot, and other voter information.

