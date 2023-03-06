(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Ballots for the 2023 General Municipal Election will be mailed to registered voters in Colorado Springs on Friday, March 10.

The City of Colorado Springs said all ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on election day, April 4, 2023. If you do not receive a ballot by March 17, or have questions about the election, contact the City Clerk’s office at 719-385-5901 or visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Election.

“I encourage voters to fill out their ballot as soon as possible and either mail your ballot or drop it off at one of our 26 convenient locations,” said City Clerk Sarah Johnson.

Elected positions on the April ballot include Mayor, three at-large City Council seats for a four year team, and the unexpired term for City Council District 3 to serve the remaining two years of the term. City Council also referred a question to the ballot to extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales and use tax for 20 years with no increase to the tax.

Each voters’ ballot will contain the Mayor and City Council at-large races, along with the ballot question. Only those voters who reside in City Council District 3 will see this race on their ballots.

According to the City, one candidate in the mayoral race must receive more than 50% of the vote to win the election on April 4. If that does not happen, City Charter dictates a run-off election between the two candidates who received the most votes on April 4. That run-off election would take place on May 16.

Key dates:

March 10 – ballots are mailed

March 28 – final day to mail your ballot

April 4 – election day (ballots must be returned by 7 p.m.)

May 16 – potential mayoral run-off election

Beginning March 10, residents with disabilities may cast their votes with the assistance of special equipment at the City Clerk’s office, 30 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 101, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.