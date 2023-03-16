(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — On Thursday, March 16, the Colorado Springs City Clerk tested the ballot counting system ahead of the city’s Municipal Election.

The test is being conducted to ensure the system is accurate before the counting begins. The Clerk said they will send tester ballots through the system, which is called a logic and accuracy test.

The City Clerk said they have not counted any returned ballots yet, though they have received around 4,000 ballots back so far. Counting of returned ballots will begin on Monday, March 20.

“It goes through City Council for their approval so it’s very public how we conduct our elections,” said Sarah Johnson, City Clerk for Colorado Springs. “And also when we do training for candidates, you know, I’m keeping them informed on how we’re doing the election because that’s, I think that’s the question a lot of voters have in these last few years is ‘how are you conducting the election?’ And so all of that is very transparent.”

The City Clerk said approximately 306,000 ballots were mailed to registered voters in Colorado Springs on Friday, March 10. Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, April 4.

The Clerk said voters who have not received their ballot by Friday, March 17 should contact the City Clerk’s office at (719) 385-5901.