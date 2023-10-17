(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Department of State has been notified that approximately 15,000 voters in Teller County were sent an incorrect ballot style.

“Teller County’s Clerk notified the Department that the county’s ballot printing and mailing vendor sent an incorrect ballot to some Teller County voters,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a statement. “Affected voters will be sent a new ballot. The Department will continue to work with the Teller County Clerk to provide the support and oversight needed to carry out the 2023 Coordinated Election.”

If you would like more information, you can contact the Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s Office at (719) 689-2951, or visit the Clerk and Recorder’s website at co.teller.co.us/CR.