Election Day: Vote until 7 P.M. on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday is Election Day in cities across the country. Here in Southern Colorado, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder is sending a reminder that it isn’t too late to turn in your ballot.

There are 38 drop boxes located across El Paso County, each within minutes of 93 percent of voters.

You’ll find your closest dropbox location in the packet in which your ballot was sent.

You can no longer mail your ballot in, you will need to drop it off by 7 P.M. on Tuesday to guarantee your vote is counted.

Ballot Drop-Off Locations:

– El Paso County

– Pueblo County

– Teller County

Check in with FOX21News.com for election results, after 7 P.M. on Tuesday, November 2.