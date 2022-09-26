COLORADO SPRINGS — The Office of the Clerk and Recorder has sent approximately 5,300 ballots to registered voters for the General Election to those classified under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA).

Voters with special circumstances that qualify them for an absentee ballot include military and their dependents living out of state, and voters who reside out of the country. Holding the highest amount of active UOCAVA voters in the State of Colorado, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office said it pays special attention to these voters.

“We recognize the special circumstances of UOCAVA voters and have a staff member dedicated to provide the information they need to participate in this important election,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “To ensure UOCAVA voters have every opportunity to exercise their democratic right to vote, by law they are given an extended length of time to receive and return their ballots.”

Besides receiving their ballots 45 days before an election, UOCAVA voters also have an extended time to return their ballot to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Whereas local voters must return their ballot by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day to count, UOCAVA ballots postmarked by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day will count if they arrive as late as eight days after the election.

The postmark is counted as valid only on UOCAVA ballots, and not for local voters. UOCAVA voters can vote and return their ballot by mail, fax or email to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

UOCAVA voters may obtain additional information by contacting the Election staff members who have expertise in this area by emailing uocava@elpasoco.com.