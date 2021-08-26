Eldora announces opening days for 2021/22 season

NEDERLAND, Colo.– Eldora and Vail have opened up their winter season opening days for 2021/2022.

Eldora will be open for skiing and riding on Friday, Nov. 19 and will close on Sunday, April 17.

“Last year taught us that spending time outdoors with friends and family is vital to our health and well-being,” Brent Tregaskis, president and general manager, said. “We’re so excited to open again soon and provide our guests with the opportunity to spend less time driving and more time bonding with the people they love, enjoying our great terrain, proximity, and down-to-earth vibe.”

Season passes, 4-passes, Season Rental gear packages and multi-week lesson programs are open for purchase and/or registration. Pre-season pricing will be guaranteed from now until Tuesday, Sept. 14, after which prices will increase. To check out what options are best for you, visit this website.



Parking reservations are not required although the mountain will be adjusting its policies as needed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Boulder County requires Eldora to assess a $10 parking fee for all single-occupancy vehicles on weekends and holidays, acknowledging the county’s sustainable transportation goals and Eldora’s Play Forever sustainability policy.

Free round-trip transportation on weekends and holidays from downtown Boulder on RTD’s NB bus route as well as Eldora-funded shuttles.



If you’d like to join the team, Eldora is hiring in several positions. Benefits include a free season pass, free tickets at other Colorado ski reports, food and retail discounts, carpool incentives, free RTD bus tickets and more. All entry-level positions start at $15 an hour. To learn more, visit this website.