(PUEBLO, Colo.) — An elderly Pueblo man was hit and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 50 against traffic, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

At approximately 6:40 p.m., a 67-year-old Pueblo man was crossing the Highway 50 business loop near Aspen Road when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

According to CSP, the man was not crossing the road using a crosswalk and was attempting to cross against traffic. The man died on scene due to his injuries, stated CSP.

The occupants of the vehicle were uninjured. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered factors in this crash.