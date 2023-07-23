Elderly Chihuahua stuck in storm drain after flood rescued

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A senior pup stuck in a storm drain was saved during severe rainstorms Thursday, July 20, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

Courtesy of Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

An Animal Law Enforcement officer responded to a call about an elderly Chihuahua stuck in a storm drain. HSPPR believed the small dog was picked up by the rushing water and was fighting for his life as the storm drain became completely flooded. The senior pup was at risk of washing away into the drainage system, HSPPR said.

“Officer Ford and his new friend were completely soaked, and a little cold, but everyone was okay!” stated HSPPR.

Back at the shelter, the veterinary team examined the Chihuahua to ensure he didn’t have any serious medical concerns. Thankfully, the pup was okay and estimated to be about 11 years old, per HSPPR.

“He’s currently a stray waiting to see if a family is looking for him,” said HSPPR.