COLORADO SPRINGS — Children’s Hospital Colorado and Colorado Springs Youth Sports hosted an unveiling ceremony at the El Pomar Youth Sports Park to announce their newest partnership and name one of the fields at the Park “Children’s Hospital Colorado Field.”

“Our goal is to help keep kids healthy and out of our hospital and participating in sports is proven to help both their mental and physical well-being,” said Greg Raymond, President of Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Southern Region. “We look forward to thousands of young athletes playing on Children’s Hospital Colorado Field and throughout the Park.”

5-year-old Bexley Schumaker – a Children’s Colorado patient battling leukemia – stole the show while throwing out the first pitch on the field.

Saturday’s event included the unveiling of new signage with the hospital’s iconic logo, health education and speakers from both organizations.

Raymond shared why this investment is important to the mental and physical well-being of the community’s children. Davis Tutt, President of the Board of Colorado Springs Youth Sports, spoke of the importance of youth sports and the organization’s mission. Steve Czarnecki, El Pomar Youth Sports Park Executive Director, discussed how the Children’s Colorado investment benefits the Park.

“This meaningful support helps us continue to provide a high-quality, safe, and affordable sports facility that contributes greatly to the long-term personal development and overall wellness of young people,” remarked Steve Czarnecki, El Pomar Youth Sports Park Executive Director.

The multi-year commitment Children’s Colorado is making will help ensure the Park can continue its activities to support young athletes in the coming years.