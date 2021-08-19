El Pomar Foundation finishes building donation for Space Foundation’s headquarters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. —The Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983 for the global space ecosystem, today announced that the El Pomar Foundation has finished the building donation for the Space Foundation’s Colorado Springs headquarters.

The forgiveness of the $4.1 million loan by El Pomar allows the foundation to assume ownership of the 131,035 total square feet of property on Arrowswest Dr. which houses the group’s operations, offices, and Discovery Center.

In 2018, El Pomar’s trustees approved a project to make available the adjacent building at Space Foundation’s existing location to expand to support the group’s educational initiatives after a long-term leasing arrangement was followed by a transition of the building to the Space Foundation within seven years.

“In light of the impacts of COVID-19 and subsequent changes to Space Foundation’s operations and its annual Space Symposium, El Pomar’s trustees saw great value in accelerating the timeline in which building ownership would be transferred to them,” said Kyle H. Hybl, El Pomar president and CEO. “Facilitating the transfer now can be a catalyst for Space Foundation’s continued success with the iconic Space Symposium and their other public engagement efforts — all of which are a beacon to our region and the world of Colorado Springs’ leadership to the international space community.”

A host of initiatives are carried out at Space Foundation’s Colorado Springs-based facility, including the annual Space Symposium, Space Foundation Discovery Center, Space Technology Hall of Fame, Center for Innovation and Education, Space Certification, The Space Report, government work and more.

Tom Zelibor, the Space Foundation CEO, said, “El Pomar’s continued investment in Space Foundation’s mission and operations will allow us to extend our work in building a future where everyone can find their place in the global space ecosystem.”