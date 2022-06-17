EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) needs the community’s assistance in locating a child who went missing on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

11-year-old Romeo Lopez was last seen wearing a black shirt with the words ‘Joshua’s Tree’ written on it, with black shorts and black shoes.

Lopez was riding a white BMX bike with the word ‘Ambush’ written on the handle bar in the area of 4600 Ports Down Ln.

EPSO says he has a history of running away.

If seen, call EPSO at (719) 390-5555.