EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– Effective immediately Stage One Fire Restrictions have been lifted for El Paso County.

Residents are asked to contact their local Fire Protection District or Department before engaging in any open burning that has been allowed in the past. Because some terrain may experience large amounts of moisture while others have not, it’s best to call in order to protect everyone.

A few of the Fire Districts along the eastern county border request that individuals stay both cautious and alert with the use of any flame producing device and/or fire.



The chief of each district has authority over the supervision of all fires within their district and the local Fire Districts may have codes, regulations, policies or standards that may still be restrictive and/or prohibit certain fire-specific activities.

Contact your local fire district before engaging in fire related activities. Some jurisdictions may also require a permit. Always keep a safe area for their use and make sure you keep fire suppression items available.



The Sheriff, Deputy Fire Warden, the National Weather Service and other fire officials will continue to monitor weather and fire danger conditions throughout the year and may enact additional restrictions as needed in 2022.