COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, the El Paso County Community Services Department unveiled two Terrain Hoppers as part of the El Paso County Trailabilty Program.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday at Bear Creek Nature Center to reveal the Terrain Hoppers to the public. El Paso County was able to acquire the vehicles with the generous support from The Independence Center.

Terrain Hoppers are versatile off-road mobility power scooters designed to provide access to adventure, making the inaccessible, accessible for many.





“Our open spaces are vital to the mental and physical health of those in our region, both with and without disabilities,” said Indy Frazee, CEO of The Independence Center. “We applaud El Paso County for expanding trail access and we are proud to support their efforts with this gift.”

During the Board of County Commissioners Meeting on January 25, 2022, Todd Marts, El Paso County Community Services Executive Director, and Brian Olson, El Paso County Facilities & Strategic Infrastructure Executive Director, presented the Commissioners with a $25,000.00 donation from The Independence Center to help fund the purchase of Terrain Hoppers.

“I want to thank The Independence Center for their funding assistance,” said Brian Olson, El Paso County Facilities & Strategic Infrastructure Executive Director. “El Paso County takes our commitment to ADA very serious. Not because it is the law, but because it is the right thing to do.”

There will be a vehicle available for reservation through the El Paso County Trailability Program at the Bear Creek Nature Center and the Fountain Creek Nature Center. Reservations can now be made online at https://communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability/ for either location. You can also contact El Paso County Community Services at 719.520.6399.