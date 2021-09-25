El Paso County to recognize National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Several local organizations and families plan to gather in recognition of National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

September 25 marks National Day of Remembrance, an event meant to remember victims of homicide.

Mothers of Murdered Youth, members of the Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, as well as victim advocates and other community members are expected to meet from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Life Church located at 1318 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs.

