El Paso County Sheriff’s Office seeks sexual assault on a child suspect

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit is looking for a suspect in a Sexual Assault on a Child case. The suspect has been identified as, 31-year-old, Roger Brandon Abeyta.

Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office



Abeyta has multiple active felony warrants for numerous charges, to include but not limited to, Sexual Assault on a Child and Internet Luring of a Child.



Abeyta is known to use multiple names and frequently changes his appearance.



We are actively seeking information on his whereabouts. We believe he may be in the Denver Metro area.

If anyone has any information, please contact our Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666 and reference case number 21-9760.

