EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Saturday, Feb. 19, just before 9:30 a.m., a woman reported to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that she had been robbed of her purse and assaulted at the Loaf ‘N’ Jug convenience store located at 6695 Galley Road.

Based off initial investigations, the suspect in the crime was identified as Brendan Mangum, age 25.



Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

He is a white male standing 6’2″ tall and weighing 180 pounds with gauged ears. He was seen in surveillance footage wearing a black ball cap with red lettering and a red brim, a red oversized ECKO branded t-shirt and a long, thick chain and pendant hanging from his neck.

Mangum fled the scene in a black Volkswagen Passat sedan.

An arrest warrant was issued charging him with the Felony crimes of Robbery and Identity Theft. Additionally, he was charged with Misdemeanor crimes of 3rd Degree Assault, Criminal Mischief, and a Petty Offense of Theft.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in determining his whereabouts, and law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance in reporting his location so we can collectively prevent him from doing this to someone else.

Call the Sheriff’s Office Investigations tip line at 719-520-6666 if you have information on where we might look for him. If you have real-time information on where he is, please immediately call EPSO Dispatch at 719-390-5555.