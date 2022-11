(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for 21-year-old Elias Valdez. He was last seen in the 4600 block of Wharf Point in Security-Widefield near Bradley Road and Main Street.

Elias Valdez, Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

According to EPSO, Valdez has a developmental delay and a neurological disorder. If you see him or have info call (719) 390-5555.