Intersection of Yakima and Omaha closed following domestic violence-related shooting

UPDATE: EPSO has confirmed the shooting was related to a domestic violence incident. A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been announced and no one has been taken into custody.

Law enforcement told FOX21 News the intersection of Yakima Drive and Omaha Boulevard will be closed until further notice as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL: EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is on the scene of a shooting in Colorado Springs.

According to EPSO, the shooting happened around 5 o’clock Friday morning in the 7100 block of Omaha Boulevard.

