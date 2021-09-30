El Paso County Sheriff’s Office recognizes end of National Suicide Prevention Month

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — National Suicide Prevention Month is coming to an end now at the end of September, leading El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to remind citizens to take care of themselves and their families in light of the public health crisis.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has a staff psychologist who works for and with employees, helps emphasize the importance of Crisis Intervention Training certification for staff, helps build into the co-response patrol model (the Behavioral Health Connect teams) and partnerships with regional health and law enforcement agencies to include National Alliance on Mental Illness, UC Health, El Paso County Public Health, the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Fountain Police Department, the Manitou Springs Police Department, the Monument Police Department, the Calhan Police Department, the Green Mountain Falls Marshall’s Office, the Colorado State Patrol, as well as the military installations in the Pikes Peak Region.

The following information has been offered by the office for the community:

GENERAL WARNING SIGNS OF SUICIDE

(Has someone shown or shared any of the following?)

Threatening to hurt or kill oneself

Talking, writing, or posting on social media about death, dying, or suicide

Feeling hopeless, helpless, worthless, trapped

Acting recklessly or engaging in risky activities

Increasing alcohol or drug use

Withdrawing from family, friends, or society

IMMINENT DANGER WARNING SIGNS OF SUICIDE

Having a dramatic change in mood, more relief/calm

Giving away possessions, saying goodbye to loved ones

Seeking access to means (purchasing, stealing)

Organized plan

HOW CAN YOU RESPOND

Ask if they are okay or if they are having thoughts about suicide

Express your concern about what you are observing in their behavior

Listen closely and do not judge

Reflect what they share and let them know they have been heard

Tell them they are not alone

Let them know there are resources available that can help

If you or they are concerned, guide them to additional professional help

RESOURCES

(for those experiencing suicidal thoughts or those who know and love them)

Colorado Crisis Services 844-493-TALK (8255); walk-in crisis service locations can be found at ColoradoCrisisServices.org

844-493-TALK (8255); walk-in crisis service locations can be found at NAMI : 800-950-6264 (8AM-8PM MT) or Text “NAMI” to 741741 for 24/7 confidential, free crisis counseling

: 800-950-6264 (8AM-8PM MT) or Text “NAMI” to 741741 for 24/7 confidential, free crisis counseling #BeThe1To and Veterans National Lifeline : 800-273-TALK (8255) or Text 838255

and : 800-273-TALK (8255) or Text 838255 Safe-to-Tell: 877-542-7233 or Safe2Tell.org

***If you are or someone you know is in imminent danger of suicide and has access to the means to carry out his/her plan, don’t hesitate to call 911***