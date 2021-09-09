El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for victims in sexual assault case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit has launched an investigation on a sexual assault case.



The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Roger Brandon Abeyta, who has been arrested on various sexual offenses.



Detectives believe Abeyta used social media platforms to lure juveniles.

Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department



The department is seeking additional information involving criminal information and potential unreported incidences involving the suspect.

Should anyone have any information or have been a victim of Abeyta, they are asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 719-520-6666 and reference case number 21-9760.