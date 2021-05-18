El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing runaway teen

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing runaway teen last seen on May 5.

According to EPCSO, Hailey Sullivan, a 15-year-old girl, was last seen on May 5 in the 13700 block of Garrett Road.

Hailey is described as 5-foot-4, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair, dyed dark brown. Last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, red sweatpants, black Jordan shoes, and a white fuzzy hoodie.

Hailey Sullivan, 15

Anyone with information about Hailey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-5555 or dial 9-1-1.