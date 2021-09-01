El Paso County Sheriff’s Office involved in officer-involved shooting

PEYTON, Colo.– El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an officer has been involved in an officer-involved shooting in Peyton, Colo. in the area of Gollihar Road and Gollihar Court.

