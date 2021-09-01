El Paso County Sheriff’s Office involved in officer-involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.-- School District 11 has announced on Wednesday, Sept. 1, that face masks are required for all staff members while indoors with others working in the same classroom or office, regardless of their vaccination status.

The district said that should data show five consecutive days of incidence infection rates above 200 out of every 100,000 infections it will mandate masks for all elementary students, regardless of their vaccination status. Should the data show incidence infection rates above 250 out of every 100,000 infections, it will mandate masks for all secondary students, regardless of their vaccination status.