El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in unincorporated El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– On Thursday, Nov. 18, before 6:00 a.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting victim being treated at a hospital.

Officers responded to this hospital and conducted an initial interview of the victim, an adult male, where they learned about an incident that happened in the 7000 block of Colorado Tech Drive in unincorporated El Paso County between approximately 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The office will not identify the victim at this time. His injury was not critical is expected to make a full-recovery.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. At this time, there is not a known threat to the community.

If anyone has any information relative to this incident, please call the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.