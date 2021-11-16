El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer-involved shooting, N. Carefree Circle and N. Academy Blvd.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Monday, Nov. 15, around 4:07 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department officers were in the area of N. Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road seeking information to help locate a male suspect who had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. They were made aware that the suspect was likely armed.



Just before 5:00 p.m., officers located the suspect and upon making contact with him, he fled on foot toward the Greentree Village Apartments area. When officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect carjacked a vehicle and pointed a firearm at a CSPD officer.

The officer fired at least one round at the suspect, and the suspect was not struck by a round but was injured during the event. The suspect was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

No other community members or officers were injured in this incident. The one officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with policy.



The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting. This is an ongoing investigation and all updates, with the exception of naming the involved officers, will come from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.