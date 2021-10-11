El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.– The body of a deceased adult female was found on Saturday, Oct. 9, off of Highway 83 and North Pinery Parkway in Douglas County.

The victim has preliminarily been identified by our detectives as a woman from an El Paso County case.



The body was recovered by members of the Douglas County Search and Rescue team, after which the Douglas County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body for a formal autopsy to determine cause of death and notifying the next of kin.

The victim’s identity will not be released until next of kin notifications are completed.



This case is now under investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.



There is no known threat to the community associated with this case.



The Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public for further case information. Anyone with any information is asked to contact our Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.