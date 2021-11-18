El Paso County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– On Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, around 4:07 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department officers were in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road following up on information to locate a male suspect who had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants.



Just before 5:00 p.m., CSPD officers located the suspect. He fled to the area of Greentree Village Apartments. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect and during this encounter the suspect carjacked a vehicle. He then pointed a firearm at a CSPD officer, and the officer fired at least one round at the suspect. He was not struck by a round but was injured during the event.



The suspect was transported to a local medical facility with a non-life-threatening injury. No other community members, or officers were injured in this incident.



The one officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative leave per CSPD’s policy.



The suspect has been identified as Brian Shawn Reynoso, born on Sept. 2, 1983.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Reynoso has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges: Second Degree Kidnapping, First Degree Assault, Aggravated Robbery, Felony Menacing, Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, and Third Degree Assault.



The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the shooting, and information will be released as appropriate.