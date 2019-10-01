El Paso County Sheriff’s Office goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new pink wrapped patrol car to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“You might see this vehicle along random roadways, highways, pulling over certain folks, because we do want the community to know that not only are we supporting those good causes but we’re also focusing on your concern in the community,” said Sgt. Deborah Mynatt.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is taking part in the Pink Patch Project, in partnership with UCHealth Memorial Hospital. Funds raised through selling patches will go to support cancer patients.

“We are partnering to help folks with groceries and gas and help their everyday lives as they are trying to go through treatment, ” said Karen Valentine, Manager of Oncology Support of Services at Memorial Hospital.

Sgt. Deborah Mynatt says this cause is close to her heart.

“My grandmother actually went through a very tough battle of breast cancer and she survived. And to be able to stand alongside her and know all the struggles that she went through is very important to me,” she explained.

The organizations are working to raise awareness about early detection and the treatment in the fight against breast cancer.

“The more we can talk about it, the more it’s not a… ‘we don’t speak of it’ piece, the longer people can live, and our loved ones, and our families, friends, neighbors can be here with us. I want my family, my daughter, my sisters, to live long and happy lives,” Karen explained.

To donate or purchase your own patch, visit here.

To learn more about the Circle of Hope fund, visit here.