El Paso County Sheriff’s Office earns accreditation for its jail health services

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) for its compliance with NCCHC’s Standards for Health Services in Jails.

Accreditation recognizes the El Paso County Jail’s compliance with standards in correctional health care.

According to the sheriff’s office, the El Paso County Jail underwent a rigorous audit in October. An experienced physician and other experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with standards on continuous quality improvement, safety, infection control, chronic care, personnel and training, medical and mental health care, health records, and legal issues.

The El Paso County Jail was first accredited in 1989 and says it has maintained its commitment to meeting the requirements described in NCCHC’s standards for years.

NCCHC has surveyed and accredited jails, prisons and juvenile detention and confinement facilities for 40 years. The NCCHC standards used in accreditation are developed with input from the nation’s experts in correctional health care.

“This accreditation is confirmation of the hard work the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office personnel do on a daily basis,” El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said. “We have a legal obligation to provide inmates with appropriate health care, and we will do our job with innovation, excellence and efficiency on behalf of the taxpayers.”

“In achieving NCCHC accreditation, the El Paso County Jail has demonstrated its commitment to meeting constitutional requirements for health care delivery for incarcerated individuals,” said National Commission CEO Deborah Ross, CCHP. “Accreditation is a voluntary process and we commend the El Paso County Jail for successfully undertaking this challenge to provide quality health care and instill confidence in the community it serves.”