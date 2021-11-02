El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in finding suspect who rammed patrol car

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.–The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s help in locating the suspect who rammed a marked patrol vehicle, causing significant damage.

On Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, just before 1:00 a.m., an EPSO sergeant on patrol was investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in a construction area north of Constitution Avenue and Shawnee Drive in the Cimarron Hills area of unincorporated El Paso County.

As the sergeant was pulling behind this vehicle while still in motion, the driver of the pick-up truck reversed and purposefully struck the sergeant’s marked patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed causing significant damage to both vehicles.



The suspect vehicle fled the scene, but other responding EPSO deputies and the Colorado State Patrol were unsuccessful in locating it. Thankfully our sergeant was not injured as a result of this action.



The suspect vehicle is described as a single cab, late 1990s white Ford pickup with no visible registration. The truck bed contained scrap pieces of wood that were partially covered with a blue tarp. The vehicle sustained damage to its tailgate area and is missing a taillight.



If you see a late 1990s white Ford pick-up with damage as described above, please call Sergeant Scott Mackey at 719-352-5079.