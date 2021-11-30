El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrests fugitive involved in Ithaca Street standoff

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– On Tuesday, Nov. 30, just before 2:00 PM, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified by the Colorado Department of Corrections Division of Adult Parole that an adult male fugitive was located in the 100 block of Ithaca Street in the Security/Widefield area.

The fugitive was identified to be Larry Garduno, age 52.

Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

There was an active warrant for his arrest for absconding from parole that had been in place for previous convictions on several Felony and Misdemeanor charges. Also, he was considered armed and dangerous and was with an adult female in the residence.

EPSO’s Tactical Support Group, comprised of SWAT, K-9, Tactical Medics from the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Tactical Dispatchers and members of the Bomb Squad and Crisis Negotiators, responded to the scene.

Containment was established around the home, and negotiators attempted communication to secure the suspect’s peaceful surrender. Both Garduno and the woman refused to exit. It was determined the woman was not being held against her will.

Because of their refusal to peacefully exit, Talbott Elementary School was initially placed in a “lock out” and later released students to guardians through a controlled release. At this time, residents within a .25 mile radius of the scene were asked to shelter in place.

After efforts by negotiators to convince Garduno and the woman to peacefully exit failed, the SWAT team eventually deployed less than lethal gas munitions into the home to force them out. Around 5:30 p.m., Garduno exited the home and was taken into custody.

He was taken and booked into the El Paso County Jail. A short time later the woman exited the home and was given medical care on scene for her exposure to the gas munitions.