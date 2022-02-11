El Paso County Sheriff’s Office addresses false tweet from El Paso County Wildland Fire Twitter account

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a shooting in the area of Huber and Luther Roads in Falcon on November 12, 2019. / Lauren Scharf, FOX21 News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is addressing a tweet that was posted by an unknown person from the El Paso County Wildland Fire Twitter account (@epcwildland). The tweet was a message that 18 volunteer firefighters resigned en masse today, Friday, Feb. 11.

Later, information posted to that same Tweet by an unknown Wildland Fire Twitter account user indicated that the resignations were due to a hostile environment and referenced a letter that had been delivered to the Sheriff regarding various grievances.

The sheriff’s office says that it is investigating the source of the tweets and states that the tweet was inaccurate, although there have been some resignations by members of the EPC Wildland Fire Team.

Until further notice, any information relevant to the EPC Wildland Fire Team will be disseminated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office through media release, Facebook account, our Instagram account, NextDoor account and/or Twitter account.

Any information put out until further notice from the EPC Wildland Fire Twitter handle (@epcwildland) is not official communication from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.