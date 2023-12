(FALCON, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for a missing, at-risk adult last seen in the Falcon area.

According to EPSO, 38-year-old Eleanor Bowin was last seen on foot in the area of the Wal-Mart in Falcon. She is wearing a brown sweater, gray skirt, glasses, and a watch and does not have a phone.

There are cognitive concerns, and she has diabetes.

If you have seen Eleanor or know where she is, you are asked to contact EPSO at (719) 390-5555.