El Paso County Sheriff’s Department announces inmate’s death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday, Sept. 3, that an adult male who was an inmate at El Paso County jail has died while in custody.

The man was admitted to a hospital on Saturday, Aug. 28, due to multiple health issues. On Thursday, Sept. 2, while continuing to be treated, the inmate died.



The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will be conducting a full autopsy to determine the cause of death and will alert family members.

More details will be shared when deemed appropriate from the coroner’s office and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department.