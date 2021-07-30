El Paso County Sheriff wants residents’ opinion

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.–The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking locals to participate in its upcoming surveys.

The survey results will be used for a baseline of resident satisfaction for the sheriff’s office and will help them make community comparisons across the U.S. Questions on the survey will include topics such as the quality of police services, public trust, diversity and inclusion, etc.

The office contracted with Polco/National Research Center, Inc., an impartial third-party firm focused on community research. The National Police Services Survey helps strengthen community relationships, aligns resident and government priorities, and increases community safety.

The survey will sample a random and scientific sample of 5,000 households that will receive mailed invitations to complete the online survey. Responses will be analyzed accordingly. The sheriff’s office encourages all who receive the survey invitation to respond in order to achieve the most accurate results.

In addition to the survey, the office will provide another online survey for all El Paso County residents which will be posted on the El Paso County website and promoted across social media in approximately three weeks.