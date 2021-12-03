El Paso County Sheriff Office seeks victim assistance volunteers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Victim Assistance program is seeking highly motivated individuals to join its team.
The Volunteer Victim Assistance Program is composed of citizen volunteers who work alongside the staff of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Advocates will provide emotional support, short-term crisis intervention, community referrals and resources to victims of crime in our community. Volunteers assist staff advocates to ensure 24-hour coverage, seven days a week within unincorporated areas of El Paso County.
The 12-week Training Academy is slated to begin on Monday, March 21, 2022. Classes will be held two nights per week, tentatively Monday and Thursday evenings.
Applications are available on-line here and should be mailed or delivered to the following address:
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Program Coordinator Laurie Thomas
27 E. Vermijo Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
You may also email them to LaurieThomas@elpasoco.com.
Applications must be received no later than Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 by 5:00 p.m. For information about the application process, please contact the Volunteer Program Coordinator Laurie Thomas at LaurieThomas@elpasoco.com or 719-520-7216.
For more information about the Victim Assistance program please visit the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s website here or contact David Rodriguez at DavidRodriguez@elpasoco.com or 719-520-7237.