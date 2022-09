(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

EPSO says that 13-year-old Nayana Noble left her home located on Western Drive between North Powers Boulevard and Highway 24 at around noon on Thursday, Sept. 29.

She is described as wearing a white shirt, green pajama pants, and white shoes.

Nayana Noble, Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-5555.