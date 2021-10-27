El Paso County Sheriff launches more traffic enforcement efforts after grants

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has launched additional traffic enforcement efforts in light of two grants from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

These grants are administered by the State of Colorado and offer EPSO over 400k dollars to help combat excessive speed, distracted drivers, and impaired drivers. El Paso County infamously is the state’s leader in motor vehicle crash fatalities.

These grants will fund the purchase of traffic enforcement equipment such as adding Light Detection and Ranging devices for the Sheriff’s Office toolbox for speed tracking and enforcement.

The grants will also help EPSO pay overtime for those deputies who work throughout the county without diverting from needed on-duty personnel and resources.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage community compliance through deterrence.