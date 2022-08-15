BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Two people are dead following a disturbance involving a shooting in Black Forest.

Deborah Myatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said at a press conference that the call came in just before 6:50 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in Black Forest, near Hodgen Road and Meridian Road.

The incident occurred in a gated community, the Black Forest Reserve, with limited access. When deputies arrived, they found two adults dead in a home, of apparent gunshot wounds.

EPSO said they are processing the scene and conducting interviews, and are trying to locate possible witnesses with video footage of the incident.

EPSO said this incident is isolated, there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is urged to call 719-520-7777.