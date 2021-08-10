El Paso County Sheriff investigating child abuse/neglect resulting in death case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division detectives and Coroner’s Office professionals have determined a death investigation that began on Saturday, July 24, to be a child abuse/neglect resulting in death case.

On Saturday, July 24, around midnight, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division was asked by the Manitou Springs Police Department for assistance in a death investigation taking place in a hotel on Manitou Avenue. Detectives determined at the preliminary investigation that nothing suspicious had taken place, and there was no cause of death determined at that time.

Now, in light of the new investigation, the cause and manner of death will be released by the Coroner’s office. Further information will also be shared at the appropriate time.

There is no known threat to the community.