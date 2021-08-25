El Paso County scheduling maintenance work

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Concrete crosspan maintenance is scheduled to begin on Friday, Aug. 27 on Mclaughlin Road and Bierstadt Heights intersection.

Both lanes of travel will stay open on Mclaughlin Road. The northbound lane of Mclaughlin Road will be shifted at the south entrance of the Safeway parking lot. Maintenance work is expected to be completed in one week.

El Paso County wishes to thank drivers in advance for their cooperation. Cautious and attentive driving within the area will ensure the safety and efficient completion of this maintenance.

A map showing the detours is below: