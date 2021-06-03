El Paso County relaunches Business Loan Fund for small businesses and startups

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County continues its commitment to startups and local small businesses with a relaunch of a Business Loan Fund program, launching Thursday.

The Business Loan Fund will provide loan funding to private, for-profit small businesses and startups in El Paso County, who otherwise may not be able to access financing through conventional lenders. Borrowers will have access to loan funding, and wrap-around support services such as education, consulting and/or mentorship, and technical assistance services.

El Paso County businesses and startups with fewer than 500 employees can apply to receive a loan of up to $50,000.

The funds loaned under the Business Loan Fund program can be used to pay for expenses such as:

Financing of fixed assets

Furniture and fixtures

Business supplies

Working capital

Inventory purchases

Minor renovations/rehabilitation to owner-occupied facilities

Business acquisition

Eligible businesses must be located in El Paso County and within the Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone, or the Pikes Peak region’s eight (8) federally designated Opportunity Zones.

“El Paso County recognizes the importance of ensuring that our small business community has access to diverse capital which meets business needs and helps not only start-up new businesses, but also expands business operations in our region,” said Economic Development Executive Director, Crystal LaTier. “We are excited to relaunch our revolving Business Loan Fund through a partnership with Colorado Enterprise Fund (CEF). CEF became a valued partner of our region during our community’s COVID-19 business support response, and we’re ecstatic that the partnership will now involve a longer-term and strategic approach to assisting businesses in our region.”

The El Paso County Business Loan Fund application process will open on June 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.

The Loan Inquiry Form can be submitted online via the CEF website.

Additional Business Loan Fund program information, including borrower eligibility and loan parameters, can be found on El Paso County’s website.