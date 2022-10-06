(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Traffic deaths have surged across Colorado in 2021 hitting a 20-year high, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

In 2021, Colorado State Troopers found a 74% increase in fatal crashes and a 30.6% increase in injury crashes caused by lane violations. The spike in crashes around Colorado is caused by drivers leaving their lane, both crossing over the center line or off the side of the road, per CSP.

“No amount of experience behind the wheel can prevent a tragedy when you don’t have the time or the awareness to react to another motorist, changing road conditions or unplanned hazard in your path,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol.

The top five counties that had the largest quantity of fatalities caused by lane violations were:

El Paso County Douglas County Boulder County Mesa County Jefferson County

Data from 2019 through 2021 showed that Saturday was the deadliest day of the week for lane violation crashes. The peak hours for the most crashes were between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., said CSP.