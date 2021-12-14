El Paso County Public Health Medical Director to step down from post

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Public Health Medical Director, Dr. Robin Johnson, will step away from her position before year’s end, which is when her contract expires.

Johnson has served as the county’s medical director for three and a half years, including nearly a year during “an unprecedented pandemic response.” Johnson calls the decision to leave her role a difficult one, and attributes the change to other professional opportunities – as well as time with her family and attending to her personal health.

“I plan to continue working closely with El Paso County Public Health and community partners on upstream public health prevention efforts, which is where my passions lie,” Johnson wrote in a statement sent to media on Monday night. “Over the long hours and changing landscape, we have continuously found best practices and mission to align together for the health of our community.”