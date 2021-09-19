El Paso County Public Health launches mobile outreach van

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Public Health has launched its mobile outreach van in an attempt to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines at convenient locations across the county.

The van made its first stop at Vista Ridge High School on Friday, Sept. 17 to offer COVID-19 vaccines to students, staff and families, and its second stop at Home Front Military Network’s “Healthy Together Week” at Bear Creek Regional Park on Saturday, Sept. 18.

El Paso County Public Health Registered Nurse Susan Garrett administers a Pfizer vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Vista Ridge High School on Friday, Sept. 17

Combined, the mobile outreach van administered nearly 60 vaccines to eligible individuals across the two events, in addition to providing education and answering questions.

“The new mobile outreach van is a resource as we continue to expand strategies to make COVID-19 vaccines widely available to our residents and make steady progress toward increasing community health protection and vaccination rates,” said Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health.

“Our focus is on increasing easy access to vaccines, bringing services directly into the community to reduce barriers and meet people where they are. This resource will serve us well beyond the pandemic, and we are already planning with partners opportunities to offer flu clinics as well as other critical public health services.”

El Paso County Public Health’s mobile vaccination team ready to vaccinate at Home Front Military Network’s Healthy Together Week at Bear Creek Regional Park on Saturday, Sept. 18

The mobile van will be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots, routine back-to-school immunizations and more at businesses, worksites, schools, community events, and houses of worship. To request the van for a clinic, email healthinfo@elpasoco.com.