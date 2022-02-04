El Paso County Nature Centers share March event line up

Spending time outdoors with the family can be a good bonding exercise as well as help you to get your daily dose of Vitamin D.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Nature Centers have announced their March event line-up! If you’re looking to get out of the house, pre-register for an event and have a blast.

All programs require pre-registration. To register, visit www.elpasocountynaturecenters.com or call 719-520-6387. In light of COVID-19, programs are subject to cancellation. Call nature center or check the website for current program status.

March Forest Bathing Walks

Saturday, March 5, 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 19, 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Experience the therapeutic practice of Shinrinyoku and awaken your senses with a slow, mindful walk through the woods and a beautiful tea ceremony.

More info at: www.listeningpines.com

Prepaid registration required. $30 per person/$20 per member.

Sustainability Series: Organic Vegetable Gardening – Tips for Success

Saturday, March 12, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Taught by experienced gardeners from Bear Creek Garden Association. Topics include: starting vegetable plants indoors, best vegetable varieties, organic pest control and fertilizers, plant protection, and square foot gardening.

For information about the community garden in Bear Creek Park, see www.bearcreekgardens.org.

$4 per person/$3 per member

Nature Explorers: Green is Great!

Wed, March 16, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. & 1:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Thurs, March 17, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

$3 per person including siblings and adults. Discover the world of nature with your 4 or 5 year old.

Kids’ Night Out: Full Moon Celebration

Friday, March 18, 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Caregivers, enjoy an evening to yourselves while your child spends an evening at Bear Creek. Full “Worm Moon” night hike, educational games, activities and a craft. Dinner included.

$20 per child/$15 per member child

Active Adults: COS History Walk Women’s Voices, Women’s Lives: Celebrating the 19th Amendment

Saturday, March 19, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Join us for a history walk downtown led by COS Pioneer Museum staff. What did suffrage mean to the lives of women in the Pikes Peak Region? By examining the historic working-class neighborhood of south downtown, we will discover women’s stories of work, activism and philanthropy. Learn how the 19th Amendment paved the way for women to actively advocate for themselves, their families and their community.

$6 per person/$5 per member

Little Wonders: Snouts & Sniffers

Wed, March 30, 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. & 1:00 – 2:15 p.m.

$3 per person including siblings and adults. Discover the world of nature with your 2 or 3 year old.

Spring Break Camp: Colorado-Land

Monday-Friday, March 21-25, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sign up your child (1st – 5th grade) for spring break camp! From prairie to peak, our state is great! During this week of camp, we will immerse ourselves in state symbols, natural history highlights, and notable fun factoids about the Centennial State. There will be hiking, playing and exploring.

$150 per child/$140 per member child