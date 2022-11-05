(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Let’s turn our cities green for Veterans & Military Families Month! El Paso County announced that Centennial Hall will be illuminated green Nov. 7 through Nov. 13 as part of Operation Green Light.

As a new national collaborative, the National Association of Counties (NACo) is inviting the nation to join Operation Green Light by lighting buildings green to show veterans they are seen, appreciated and supported.

“We want to thank our veterans and their families for their service, and we appreciate all the sacrifices they have made,” said Stan VanderWerf, El Paso County Board of Commissioners Chair. “We at El Paso County are committed to ensuring that we are doing everything we can to provide them with the support and resources they need.”

Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb to a green bulb. By shining a green light, communities raise awareness and acknowledge the challenges faced by many veterans. Those who choose to light their properties in green do so to symbolize their commitment to serving veterans as they have shown in serving the nation.

“Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo President Denise Winfrey. “We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personal back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country.”

Operation Green Light also seeks to remind veterans of the resources that are available for themselves and their families at the county, state and federal level.