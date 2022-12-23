(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is remodeling the video visitation building at 2727 East Las Vegas Street, temporarily closing the building during construction.

The project will start on Jan. 2, 2023, and is expected to be completed around April 2, 2023. EPSO said the project will include a remodel of the lobby and front desk area with the hope of increasing health, safety, and overall efficiencies. Additionally, there will be an increase in available workspace created for citizens to complete needed paperwork while practicing safe physical distancing.

EPSO said while the remodel is ongoing, people visiting inmates can still conduct online visits at gtlvisitme.com.

According to EPSO during the remodel, the jail will still be able to receive and release inmates as normal.