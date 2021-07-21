El Paso County Jail reducing phone/visitation charges and mail information

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reducing costs associated with phone calls and video visitation services.

According to the sheriff’s office, calls are currently charged at a rate of .44 cents per minute for local calls and .60 cents per minute for long distance (domestic).

Effective July 25, 2021, all domestic calls, local or long distance (domestic), whether prepaid or collect will now be set at .12 cents per minute.

The sheriff’s office said every inmate will now receive 2 free remote visits per week. After the free visits, remote visits will be charged at a rate of $3.75 for 15 minutes or $7.50 for 30 minutes.

The Video Visitation Center remains open and all visits conducted there will be free of charge.

Incoming personal mail will continue to be scanned by an outside processing center and sent to the jail electronically. Scanned copies will then be printed and given to the inmate. Mail received at the processing center will be placed on hold for 30 days. After 30 days, all mail is returned to the sender at no cost. Photographs or paperwork sent to inmates will be returned to the senders.

In a statement the the sheriff’s office said “We strive to maintain great customer service and ensure each incarcerated citizen has access to family and friends while at our facility.”

If you have questions regarding video visitation or scheduling a visit, call 719-390-2131. For general questions, call 719-390-2000.