El Paso County Jail inmate dies; sheriff’s office says death was not related to COVID-19

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is reporting an inmate death following a medical emergency.

According to EPSO, on Sept. 25 at approximately 12:03 a.m., a medical emergency was declared in a male housing ward at the El Paso County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said a man fell to the ground as he was making his way to the bathroom. Deputies and medical staff responded to the ward and sat the inmate up, at which time he was conscious and breathing.

At approximately 12:29 a.m., while waiting for AMR (American Medical Response) to respond, the inmate became unresponsive and stopped breathing. The sheriff’s office says life-saving measures were immediately started and continued until AMR and the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived and took over medical care.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the inmate passed away. According to the sheriff’s office, there is no indication the death is related to COVID-19.

The inmate’s identity is expected to be released once the Coroner’s Office has made positive identification and notified the next of kin.

This is an active investigation and all updates and information on this incident will come only from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office.